Maine towns vote on development of retail marijuana stores

DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (AP) - Maine towns are proposing ordinances to decide whether to ban or allow recreational marijuana stores because most of the state’s towns still do not permit retail weed sales.

The Bangor Daily News reports that only 47 of Maine’s 500 towns allow recreational marijuana sellers, and only 29% of Mainers live in those communities.

The resistance in Maine stems from the lasting effects of the opioid crisis in the state.

Multiple towns in the state like Dover-Foxcroft, the largest town in Maine’s most conservative county, are now facing a referendum in November to decide the permission of retailers to open shop.

