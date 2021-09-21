Advertisement

Maine towns vote on development of retail marijuana stores

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 9:10 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (AP) - Maine towns are proposing ordinances to decide whether to ban or allow recreational marijuana stores because most of the state’s towns still do not permit retail weed sales.

The Bangor Daily News reports that only 47 of Maine’s 500 towns allow recreational marijuana sellers, and only 29% of Mainers live in those communities.

The resistance in Maine stems from the lasting effects of the opioid crisis in the state.

Multiple towns in the state like Dover-Foxcroft, the largest town in Maine’s most conservative county, are now facing a referendum in November to decide the permission of retailers to open shop.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine COVID-19 statistics by county, updated September 18th, 2021
Maine CDC reports 585 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated September 19th, 2021
Maine CDC reports 2 additional COVID-19 related deaths
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
Instead they decided to donate it to the Belfast Soup Kitchen to feed people in need.
600lbs tuna donated to Belfast Soup Kitchen
The Dodge Ram believed to be involved in the hit and run crash
Police looking for vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run

Latest News

Maine schools to start new required lead testing in water
Maine schools to start new required lead testing in water
Maine receiving nearly $1 million for COVID testing
Grant money coming to Maine to help expand COVID-19 testing
PLC hit the links for a good cause.
PLC Golf Tournament raises $67,000 for children’s hospitals
Kennebec county up for debate in Maine’s congressional and legislative redistricting