Maine schools to start new required lead testing in water

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Maine schools are required to test drinking water for lead this year due to a new state law.

The previous rule was that only schools that provided their own water through wells were required to undergo regular testing.

That was due to federal law.

The Portland Press Herald reports the Maine Drinking Water Program is coordinating the new lead testing program, and it’s scheduled to start Oct. 1. The program will run through the end of May.

