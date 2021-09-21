Advertisement

Maine House speaker joins push to defend abortion rights

Dark netting covers the fencing outside the Jackson Women's Health Organization's clinic, the...
Dark netting covers the fencing outside the Jackson Women's Health Organization's clinic, the only facility in the state that performs abortions. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Maine’s Democratic House speaker has joined a group of state lawmakers that is filing court papers in support of maintaining abortion rights.

Maine House Speaker Ryan Fecteau said Tuesday he is one of almost 900 state lawmakers in the country who signed on to an amicus brief in support of abortion rights in the Dobbs vs. Women’s Health Organization court case.

The office of Mississippi’s Republican attorney general has filed papers with the U.S. Supreme Court in that case that argue states should be allowed to decide whether to regulate abortion before a fetus can survive outside the womb.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dodge Ram believed to be involved in the hit and run crash
UPDATE: Police identify Sabattus hit-and-run victim, arrest driver
Maine COVID-19 statistics by county, updated September 18th, 2021
Maine CDC reports 585 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
Pittsfield woman arrested after robbery at a local restaurant
Pittsfield man arrested after assault on a police officer
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated September 19th, 2021
Maine CDC reports 2 additional COVID-19 related deaths

Latest News

Mostly sunny last day of summer
Body found in Maine is identified more than 10 years later
Body found in Maine is identified more than 10 years later
Latest coronavirus cases and vaccinations rates for Maine
Coronavirus related deaths top 1,000 since pandemic began
In split vote, Portland council does not approve mask mandate