Maine college gets largest gift in history for music school

(University of Maine System)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - A public Maine university will use the largest monetary gift in its history to build a home for its school of music.

Philanthropist D. Suzi Osher has given the $10 million gift to University of Southern Maine.

USM President Glenn Cummings told the Portland Press Herald that the gift will make possible a plan that the university has had for decades.

The Osher gift was announced at a news conference on Tuesday.

USM Foundation president Ainsley Wallace said she hopes gifts can pay for at least half of the total cost of the music school building.

