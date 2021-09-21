Literacy Volunteers of Bangor looking for tutors

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Nicole Hustus has reentered the workforce and is now studying for her driver’s license.

All things she didn’t think could be possible until joining Literacy Volunteers of Bangor.

“When I first started it was good communication skills, it was learning to work together with different people,” Hustus said. “I was timid but they’re like go ahead, go do it, you got this. They give you all the support that you ever need.”

Literacy Volunteers of Bangor helps area adults who want to learn basic English skills or English as another language.

“We love being able to help give the confidence to adults with the help of that one on one tutor so they can really learn a vital, vital skill that’s needed in their every day life. Of course, if they have children then they pass that on, which is really what we want to do is affect the next generation as well,” said Executive Director Mary Marin Taylor.

Hustus connected with her tutor, Lynn Mayer, who spent 40 years in education and wanted to find a flexible away to be helpful.

“We found ways to do the studying and mix it up a little bit so it wasn’t just boring reading the manual and answering the questions. I tried to make it a little interesting and fun for her,” Mayer said.

Despite the pandemic they’ve helped more 300 adult students in a year.

Mayer says remote learning provided an opportunity to reach more people.

“If people live in remote areas or very rural, the online format is perfect,” said Mayer.

“I am a mom of three and I have a full-time job and I was still able to take income and meet with her all the time,” Hustus said.

Hustus says the program improved her life in countless ways.

“They help with so many things, if you need to learn to read your prescription bottle or if you need to understand a contract, whatever it is. Or even just learn to read so you can read a bedtime story to your kids, contact them,” Hustus said.

