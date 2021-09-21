LePage, Mills could be race for the ages

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Former Governor Paul LePage wants his old job back.

Wednesday night, he’s expected make his quest official.

There’s an event at the Augusta Civic Center where LePage is expected to formally announce he is running against incumbent Janet Mills.

Mills has yet to make her plans to run again official, but it is widely expected she will seek a second term.

Mills and LePage have a documented adversarial past from when he was Governor and she was Attorney General.

We spoke with UMaine Political Science Professor Mark Brewer about what he sees on the road ahead.

“If you believe as I do that elections are crucial to a well functioning representative democracy, and that really for elections to do their job best, voters have to be presented candidates who really have clear differences on important issues, I think, you know, Janet Mills and Paul LePage are going to give voters that in spades,” said Brewer. “They’re going to give alternatives, right, and four more years under Janet Mills will look very different than another four years of Paul LePage as governor, there’s just no doubt about that.”

Brewer says he doesn’t expect either to get a serious challenge for their party’s nomination.

He does think the race could be greatly impacted by a third party candidate, if there is one.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.