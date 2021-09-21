Advertisement

Grant money coming to Maine to help expand COVID-19 testing

By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 9:16 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Maine (WABI) - More than $940,000 is coming to Maine for COVID-19 testing.

The funding will focus on getting test kits to Maine’s low-income, immigrant and homeless populations.

According to Senator Angus King, the grant money will pay for a study by MaineHealth to encourage those groups to get tested regularly for the virus.

A research team will follow 150 people in the Greater Portland area for one year to see if their attitudes toward getting regular COVID tests changes with or without intervention.

The study will begin immediately with additional testing sites expected to open in targeted communities by the end of the year.

