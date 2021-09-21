Advertisement

Fall foliage season arrives

Fall foliage season arrives.
Fall foliage season arrives.(WKYT)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Tuesday was a busy day for the Maine Forest Service.

On the final day of summer, rangers spread all across the state collecting data for the Maine Foliage Report.

They will submit their data to Gale Ross who works for the forestry department and puts out the weekly status check.

Ross says she thinks you might not have loved the rain in July in the moment, but maybe it was for the greater good.

She thinks this could be a banner year for leaf peepers, much better than 2020.

“We always need to have those shorter warm days followed by the long cooler nights, I don’t know if you remember last year, we had warm days, warm nights, which really set us up for a really fast fall foliage season,” recalled Ross. “Our season ended in four weeks last year, whereas a typical season runs anywhere from five to six weeks.”

She says someone looking for foliage this weekend will need to head north.

The foliage report is updated every Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dodge Ram believed to be involved in the hit and run crash
UPDATE: Police identify Sabattus hit-and-run victim, arrest driver
Maine COVID-19 statistics by county, updated September 18th, 2021
Maine CDC reports 585 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
Pittsfield woman arrested after robbery at a local restaurant
Pittsfield man arrested after assault on a police officer
More Mainers are hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Monday than ever before.
COVID-19 patients have Maine hospitals nearing capacity

Latest News

Runway deformations. That’s what going to close down flights for a few days next month at...
Runway work to close Bangor airport for two days in October
2022 gubernatorial race starts Wednesday.
LePage, Mills could be race for the ages
Mostly sunny last day of summer
Body found in Maine is identified more than 10 years later
Body found in Maine is identified more than 10 years later