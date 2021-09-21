Fall foliage season arrives.

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Tuesday was a busy day for the Maine Forest Service.

On the final day of summer, rangers spread all across the state collecting data for the Maine Foliage Report.

They will submit their data to Gale Ross who works for the forestry department and puts out the weekly status check.

Ross says she thinks you might not have loved the rain in July in the moment, but maybe it was for the greater good.

She thinks this could be a banner year for leaf peepers, much better than 2020.

“We always need to have those shorter warm days followed by the long cooler nights, I don’t know if you remember last year, we had warm days, warm nights, which really set us up for a really fast fall foliage season,” recalled Ross. “Our season ended in four weeks last year, whereas a typical season runs anywhere from five to six weeks.”

She says someone looking for foliage this weekend will need to head north.

The foliage report is updated every Wednesday.

