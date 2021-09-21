Eight cows dead after lightning strike on farm in Winslow

WINSLOW, Maine (WABI) - A family beef farm in Winslow lost eight cattle over the weekend to a lightning strike.

”You could definitely hear it, you could smell it, you could feel the heat.”

Heather Hemphill says lightning struck close to her family’s barn during a storm on Saturday.

“It blew all the lights in the barn, burned up our switches. My husband looked out the window and he could see that the animals were not okay. Saw the cows, called the Fortins.”

The cows belonged to their neighbors who run a beef farm under the name Fortin’s Meats.

“We ran over as fast as we could to see what we could do.” says John Fortin, a third generation farmer on the land in Winslow.

Fortin says that of the 17 cows sheltering under the large pine tree on the edge of his property, eight were dead.

“To see them all just laying there on top of each other and pieces of the tree blown everywhere was pretty heartbreaking.”

The loss represents around ten percent of the herd of 80, but Fortin says the effect of losing so many could be a challenge for years.

“Every year you think of it like a pyramid. This eight produces so many calves, and then a couple years down the road all those calves produce, too. So it’ll be a long strain of hurt.”

After sharing what happened on Facebook, he was encouraged to start a GoFundMe page.

“We’ve had a lot of outreach from that.”

Over 13-thousand dollars has been raised so far.

“The Fortins are always contributing to things in the community, they’re always around for everybody.” says Hemphill. “They’ve been fantastic neighbors for us. I’m super pumped that the community is coming together for them because they definitely deserve it.”

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.