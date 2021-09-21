Advertisement

Coronavirus related deaths top 1,000 since pandemic began

1,002 Mainers died with the virus according to the CDC
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Maine (WABI) - A grim milestone for Maine.

The number of Mainers who died with coronavirus now tops 1,000

The latest data from the Maine CDC shows a total of 1,002 deaths related to the virus since the pandemic began.

There are 18 new deaths since Saturday- 5 in Penobscot County, three each in Kennebec, Aroostook and Cumberland counties, 2 in Androscoggin counties, and one each in Waldo and Franklin counties.

640 new cases since Saturday according to the Maine CDC.

159 new cases in Penobscot County alone. Hancock County with 68, they now top the 2,000 mark for total cases.

Piscataquis County adding 50 more. 37 in Somerset, 31 in Waldo, 25 in Knox, and 24 in Kennebec counties.

73 patients are in critical care. 33 are on ventilators according to the Maine CDC.

Meanwhile, 64.92% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated against coronavirus according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.

2,032 new doses were administered.

1,692,377 total doses given out.

