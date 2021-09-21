Advertisement

College of the Atlantic purchases housing in Bar Harbor

The new purchase is part of a long term strategy by College of the Atlantic to provide housing...
The new purchase is part of a long term strategy by College of the Atlantic to provide housing for students.(Bryan Sidelinger)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - College of the Atlantic in Bar Harbor has purchased two residential complexes in the downtown area, securing housing for nearly 40 students.

They are located at the intersection of Glen Mary Road and Norris Avenue, and on Bloomfield Avenue. Students have traditionally rented at both sets of properties but have often had to wait until mid-September to move in because the properties were rented short-term during the summer season.

With COA now having full ownership, students can move in before the school year opens and stay through the end.

”One of the most important things for students’ success in terms of learning is having a good place to live, and so this purchase is really exciting for the college,” said COA President Darron Collins.

The purchase of the two complexes is part of a long-term strategy by College of the Atlantic to provide housing for students.

COA will start a large-scale, on-campus housing project in the spring.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dodge Ram believed to be involved in the hit and run crash
UPDATE: Police identify Sabattus hit-and-run victim, arrest driver
Pittsfield woman arrested after robbery at a local restaurant
Maine COVID-19 statistics by county, updated September 18th, 2021
Maine CDC reports 585 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
Latest coronavirus cases and vaccinations rates for Maine
Coronavirus related deaths top 1,000 since pandemic began
Pittsfield man arrested after assault on a police officer

Latest News

A Bucksport woman has brought a new trendy boutique to the community.
New boutique opens in Bucksport
Maine Department of Health and Human Services (File)
Maine senators announce $6.1 million grant for Maine DHHS
Jemma is a pit-bull mix that was hit by a car as a puppy and is also suspected of being abused.
More than 800 days later, SPCA dog still in need of a home
Runway deformations. That’s what going to close down flights for a few days next month at...
Runway work to close Bangor airport for two days in October