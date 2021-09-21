College of the Atlantic purchases housing in Bar Harbor

BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - College of the Atlantic in Bar Harbor has purchased two residential complexes in the downtown area, securing housing for nearly 40 students.

They are located at the intersection of Glen Mary Road and Norris Avenue, and on Bloomfield Avenue. Students have traditionally rented at both sets of properties but have often had to wait until mid-September to move in because the properties were rented short-term during the summer season.

With COA now having full ownership, students can move in before the school year opens and stay through the end.

”One of the most important things for students’ success in terms of learning is having a good place to live, and so this purchase is really exciting for the college,” said COA President Darron Collins.

The purchase of the two complexes is part of a long-term strategy by College of the Atlantic to provide housing for students.

COA will start a large-scale, on-campus housing project in the spring.

