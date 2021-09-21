Clouds Increasing Tonight Through Wednesday, Rain By Late Week

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Cloud cover will continue to increase this evening as high pressure sits to our east and brings southerly flow. Fog will once again be likely this evening and between the fog & low clouds, periods of drizzle will be possible. Lows tonight will be down into the 50s with a southerly wind around 5-10 mph.

Changes start to arrive by Wednesday. Cloud cover will move in bringing more clouds than sun. This will keep our highs slightly cooler in the upper 60s & low 70s. Wednesday will also have dew points in the mid to upper 60s giving it a sticky feel.

For the second half of the week, we will be watching an area of low pressure with a cold front that will move through. There is still some uncertainty will the exact timing of when the rain will move through. For now, it looks like the front will move through Friday afternoon through Saturday. This will bring periods of moderate to heavy rainfall. The front does looks to stall out over central Maine which would result in a prolonged period of rain & higher rainfall amounts. Showers should continue into early Sunday morning & the rest of Sunday should dry out. Watching another low that could drop out of southern Canada by Monday bringing the chance of more rain to the region. Highs will stay very seasonable in the 60s & 70s.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with areas of fog & light drizzle. Lows will be in the 50s with a southerly wind around 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies. Humidity will tic up some & highs will be in the 60s & 70s. Some light drizzle possible with southerly winds around 5 –15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the 60s & 70s. A few showers possible to the west of Rt. 201.

FRIDAY: Rain chances increasing by the afternoon as a cold front moves through. Highs will be in the 60s & 70s.

SATURDAY: Rain continues as the front stalls out. Mostly cloudy to overcast skies with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

