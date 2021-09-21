Advertisement

Body found in Maine is identified more than 10 years later

Body found in Maine is identified more than 10 years later
Body found in Maine is identified more than 10 years later(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 9:50 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - The state medical examiner’s office has identified a man whose remains were discovered more than a decade ago in northern Maine.

Officials said Monday that DNA tests confirmed the remains were those of Christopher Roof, of Concord, Massachusetts.

But it’s still a mystery about why he was in Maine, and how he died.

The cause of death remains “undetermined.”

Roof was last seen in August 2010 and the remains were found by a hunter on Nov. 4, 2010, in Stacyville.

A tip from a former acquaintance enabled investigators to connect with Roof’s next of kin, which led to the positive identification.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dodge Ram believed to be involved in the hit and run crash
UPDATE: Police identify Sabattus hit-and-run victim, arrest driver
Maine COVID-19 statistics by county, updated September 18th, 2021
Maine CDC reports 585 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
Pittsfield woman arrested after robbery at a local restaurant
Pittsfield man arrested after assault on a police officer
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated September 19th, 2021
Maine CDC reports 2 additional COVID-19 related deaths

Latest News

Mostly sunny last day of summer
Latest coronavirus cases and vaccinations rates for Maine
Coronavirus related deaths top 1,000 since pandemic began
In split vote, Portland council does not approve mask mandate
Councilors who voted against the mandate said businesses in the city are already under a major...
In split vote, Portland council does not approve mask mandate