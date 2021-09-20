Sunny last few days of summer

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure has settled over the region and will stick around until Wednesday. Radiational cooling has allowed temperatures to drop into the 30s and 40s this morning, but they will warm back up into the upper 60s and 70s this afternoon. Monday and Tuesday will both be sunny but more clouds will begin to move in Wednesday ahead of the next system.

A low pressure system and associated cold front will move into the region later this week. The exact timing of the front varies by each model, but it is expected to bring shower activity to the state between Thursday and Saturday, with rain likely on Friday. Some areas across western and northern Maine could see over 1″ of rain later this week depending on when and how fast the cold front moves through.

TODAY: Sunny. Highs 65-72°. Light south wind.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low 45-63°. South wind 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunny. Highs 67-72°. South wind 5-15 mph with gusts to 20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. High in the upper 60s to low 70s. South wind 5-15 mph with gusts to 20 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with possible showers. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. SSE wind 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and rainy. Highs in the mid 60s to low 70s. Southeast wind 5-15 mph.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.