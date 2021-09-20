Advertisement

Raymond drive-by shooting leads to two arrests

Snaphy was arrested at the scene while Yates turned himself in.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 6:04 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RAYMOND, Maine (WMTW) - Two men have been arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting in Raymond.

It happened Saturday on Raymond Hill Road.

Dylan Sanphy, 21, of Raymond and Austin Yates, 24, of Windham face charges including criminal threatening, aggravated reckless conduct, shooting from a motor vehicle and discharging a firearm near a dwelling.

“Callers from the residence advised that they had an argument over the phone with the suspects and now a vehicle had driven by multiple times and the last time the vehicle went by there were multiple gunshots fired from the vehicle,” a statement from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office read.

Sanphy was arrested at the scene.

Yates turned himself in to the sheriff’s office.

