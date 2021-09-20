Advertisement

Police searching for suspect of armed robbery at Saco convenience store

Saco police ask anyone who may be able to identify the suspect to contact them.
Saco police ask anyone who may be able to identify the suspect to contact them.(Gray tv)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 5:40 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACO, Maine (WMTW) - Saco police are working to identify the suspect of an armed robbery at the Irving Circle K convenience store early Sunday morning.

Police were called to the convenience store just after 6:30 a.m. Sunday, where the employee working the counter reported that a man had pointed a handgun at them and demanded money from the register, and then ran off with the cash.

The employee described the man as being between 5′5″ and 5′7″ tall, with a medium build and dark complexion.

He is seen on security camera wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and red and white sneakers.

Saco police ask anyone who may be able to identify the suspect, or who may have information about the robbery, to contact them.

Copyright 2021 WMTW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine COVID-19 statistics by county, updated September 18th, 2021
Maine CDC reports 585 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated September 19th, 2021
Maine CDC reports 2 additional COVID-19 related deaths
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
Instead they decided to donate it to the Belfast Soup Kitchen to feed people in need.
600lbs tuna donated to Belfast Soup Kitchen
Crash in Glenburn sends three to hospital
3 hospitalized for non-life threatening injuries in Thursday Glenburn crash

Latest News

Snaphy was arrested at the scene while Yates turned himself in.
Raymond drive-by shooting leads to two arrests
The incident happened on Bowdoinham Road.
One person dead after pedestrian crash in Sabattus Sunday
A motorcycle accident in his early 20′s left his right arm paralyzed, so Perley learned to play...
Golf tournament in Hermon honors Allen Perley
The Bangor Area Recovery Center held their annul block party this afternoon, aimed at building...
Bangor Area Recovery Network hosts annual block party to support those in recovery