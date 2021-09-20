Police searching for suspect of armed robbery at Saco convenience store

SACO, Maine (WMTW) - Saco police are working to identify the suspect of an armed robbery at the Irving Circle K convenience store early Sunday morning.

Police were called to the convenience store just after 6:30 a.m. Sunday, where the employee working the counter reported that a man had pointed a handgun at them and demanded money from the register, and then ran off with the cash.

The employee described the man as being between 5′5″ and 5′7″ tall, with a medium build and dark complexion.

He is seen on security camera wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and red and white sneakers.

Saco police ask anyone who may be able to identify the suspect, or who may have information about the robbery, to contact them.

Copyright 2021 WMTW. All rights reserved.