PLC Golf Tournament raises $67,000 for children’s hospitals

PLC hit the links for a good cause.
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - Professional Logging Contractors of Maine hit the links on Friday for a good cause.

The PLC held its 25th annual Log A Load for Maine Kids golf tournament and raised a record amount - more than $67,000 - for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals in Maine.

Forty teams came out to the tournament at JATO Highlands Golf Course in Lincoln.

Since 1995, PLC Log A Load events have raised approximately $1.4 million for local hospitals.

The group’s next fundraiser is its annual auction set for October 29th in Bangor.

