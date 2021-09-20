Advertisement

Pittsfield woman arrested after robbery at a local restaurant

(WDBJ7)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 8:34 AM EDT
PITTSFIELD MAINE, Maine (WABI) - A Pittsfield woman was arrested after a robbery on Saturday.

Jessica Brann was arrested Saturday and charged for robbery and four counts of assault on a police officer.

Brann reportedly robbed the Dysart’s travel stop in Pittsfield where she is a former employee.

She was allegedly found in her vehicle on Pittsfield street with stolen cigarettes.

She reportedly bit and kicked officers at the Somerset County Jail in Skowhegan, where she was taken after being arrested.

