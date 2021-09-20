Advertisement

Pittsfield man arrested after assault on a police officer

(Somerset County Jail)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
PITTSFIELD, Maine (WABI) - A Pittsfield man is in jail after allegedly assaulting a police officer.

40-year-old Michael Antonino is accused of head-butting and sucker-punching a police officer who responded to a disturbance involving five people along Washington street yesterday.

Pittsfield Police said when the officer arrived at the scene, he engaged with Antonino who then assaulted him.

The officer received minor lacerations.

