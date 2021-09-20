Advertisement

Northern Light Health doctor discusses Pfizer vaccine for children

Classroom
Classroom(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Pfizer now says its COVID-19 vaccine works for children ages 5 to 11.

The company announced Monday morning it will seek U.S. authorization for it to be administered to the age group soon.

This is a key step toward beginning vaccinations for younger kids.

The Pfizer vaccine is already is available for anyone 12 and older.

For elementary school-aged kids, Pfizer tested a much lower dose -- a third of the amount that’s in each shot given now.

We spoke with Northern Light Health’s Dr. James Jarvis about the news Monday morning.

Here’s what he’s hearing on a potential time table moving forward:

“We’re hopeful that we will hear at least some lowering of the age requirement for vaccinations COVID for children, sometime this month early next month. But again, the FDA has said, you know, their goal is to be able to be able to start vaccinating children by mid winter, so that’s still obviously a little bit of a ways away, And hopefully they’ll are an exceed that goal,” said Jarvis.

Pfizer’s president said the kid dosage also proved safe, with similar or fewer temporary side effects -- such as sore arms, fever or achiness -- that teens experience.

