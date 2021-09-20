Nice End To Summer. Unsettled Start To Fall

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will continue to bring mostly clear skies through the rest of the evening. High high will move to our east and as it does so, winds will shift out of the south around 5-10 mph. This southerly wind will help to keep lows warmer than what they were this morning. Most should drop into the 40s & 50s. Some areas of fog will also be likely.

Southerly flow will continue for Tuesday meaning our highs will be slightly warmer (70s) and our dew points will start to rise. High pressure will still remain in control helping to bring mostly sunny skies. There will be some additional cloud cover compared to what was observed on Monday.

Changes start to arrive by Wednesday. Cloud cover will move in bringing more clouds than sun. This will keep our highs slightly cooler in the upper 60s & low 70s. Wednesday will also have dew points in the mid to upper 60s giving it a sticky feel.

For the second half of the week, we will be watching an area of low pressure with a cold front that will move through. There is still some uncertainty will the exact timing of when the rain will move through. Some computer models have it moving through Thursday night through Saturday whereas other models have it moving through Friday through Sunday. For now, be prepared for rain chances increasing by the end of the week and the potential of rain through the weekend. Highs will also be cooler as they will only max out in the 60s & low 70s.

TONIGHT: Clear skies with some patchy fog. Lows in the 40s & 50s with a southerly wind around 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 70s. Winds still out of the south around 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: More clouds than sunshine and humid. Highs will be in the 60s & low 70s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the 70s. Potential of showers arriving late evening

FRIDAY: Chance of showers. Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 60s & low 70s.

