More than half of Maine’s youngest eligible fully vaccinated

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - More than half of Maine’s youngest residents who qualify to get the COVID-19 vaccine are now fully vaccinated.

The office of Democratic Gov. Janet Mills reported on Monday that 53% of people age 12 to 15 in the state have had their final dose of coronavirus vaccine.

That percentage trails the state’s overall percentage among eligible people, which is 74%.

But the state has exceeded 50% vaccination of 12-year-olds and early teens as vaccines for younger people might soon become available.

The number of daily new cases of coronavirus in Maine has also continued to rise in recent weeks.

