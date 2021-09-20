Advertisement

Maine to get $1M toward cleanup of brownfields

(Samantha Day)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 9:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SACO, Maine (AP) - Two Maine groups will receive a total of $1 million to help with brownfields cleanup in the state.

Brownfields are contaminated sites that were often formerly home to industrial or commercial businesses.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is giving $500,000 each to the Southern Maine Planning and Development Commission in Saco and Greater Portland Council of Governments in Portland.

The money will allow the groups to make loans available to clean up the brownfield sites.

