Maine downtowns to get revitalization, preservation help

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - A Maine foundation is slated to receive $750,000 through the National Park Service to revitalize and preserve downtowns in the state.

The park service’s Paul Bruhn Historic Revitalization Grants Program is providing the money to the Maine Development Foundation.

The members of the Maine congressional delegation had advocated for the funding, which they said would boost job growth and local economies.

