Kennebec county up for debate in Maine’s congressional and legislative redistricting

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A bipartisan commission continues to work on proposals for congressional and legislative redistricting across the state.

The panel’s deadline for an agreement is next week.

Based on the latest census, 23,000 people must be moved into Maine’s Second Congressional District from the First District.

The battleground is now Kennebec County as each party caucus released different maps last week.

“I think that both plans represent the caucuses idea of where they should go. I don’t see anything that’s terribly concerning,” said Deputy Secretary of State Julie Flynn.

The apportionment commission heard public comment Monday with a majority expressing concern over the redistricting of Kennebec County in Maine’s congressional districts.

Both Republican and Democrat proposals would put Augusta and Hallowell in Maine’s Second Congressional District.

The Republican proposal, however, puts Waterville back in District One.

“Waterville being a former Mill town, a lot of it being a working-class community that shares a lot culturally with the rest of CD2 including many of the surrounding towns,” said Waterville resident Rien Finch.

“In the past, when Waterville was in the 2nd Congressional District, our small businesses benefitted greatly from that,” said Representative Colleen Madigan.

Patricia Rubert-Nasin says the proposals look like gerrymandering.

“I looked at these maps and I said gerrymandering, and it looks really bad,” Rubert-Nasin said. “I strongly believe that when doing redistricting that it be fair and that it maximize fair representation and not partisan advantage.”

The commission says there are only so many ways they can redraw Kennebec County while keeping towns together.

“It’s not gerrymandering. Gerrymandering may flow from the fact that there are only certain combinations that give you the differential,” said commission consultant David Emery.

The commission will follow Maine’s statute that states districts must remain compact, keep municipalities together as much as possible, and give weight to the interests of local communities.

They also have to consider redistricting efforts that cross political subdivisions the least number of times necessary.

“I think the proposals between the two parties are very close. As we can see, we agree on 15 counties and a handful of communities in Kennebec County, and I think it’s a question of how we resolve the latter, some of these municipalities around. I’m hopeful we find agreement,” said commission consultant Greg Olson.

Some members of the public say the maps are hard to read and don’t provide enough detail for the public.

The commission will meet again Wednesday as the September 27th deadline approaches.

The Democratic Senate District proposal can be found here.

The Republican Senate District proposal can be found here.

The Democratic Congressional District proposal can be found here.

The Republican Congressional District proposal can be found here.

