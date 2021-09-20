Gov. Mills helps launch new “House America” initiative

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Governor Janet Mills joined local, state, and federal officials on a call today to launch a new national partnership aimed at ending homelessness.

“House America” is the Biden Administration’s plan to address the homelessness crisis.

It will use billions of dollars from the American Rescue Plan.

Speaking about Maine specifically, Mills announced a goal to re-house 1,000 people currently experiencing homelessness and to add at least 500 new units of affordable housing.

This is in addition to the housing navigators, application assistance, and support services the state already offers.

”Maine is a proud partner in House America,” Mills said. “I look forward to working with fellow governors and mayors and with the federal government to end homelessness in our state and in our nation until every person can hear those two short words that can mean the world for them: ‘Welcome home.’”

The Department of Housing and Urban Development says the pandemic only made homelessness worse, something it looks to solve with its new plan.

