Glenburn twin teens ballooning business

16-year old sisters create and market their lavish latex decorations
By Joy Hollowell
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLENBURN, Maine (WABI) - Starting your own business can be a major undertaking.

Now imagine doing it while starting high school at the same time.

Joy Hollowell introduces us to twin teenagers from Glenburn who did just that.

“I do customized balloon decor for all occasions including corporate and personal parties.”

You name it, Antionette Logan can most likely design it with balloons.

“I do arches, garland, bouquets, columns, I even do marquees,” says Logan. “And I also started something recently called party in a bubble where I put bears, chocolates or other goodies in a balloon.”

Pretty impressive for an entrepreneur who began her business after graduating from the 8th grade.

“It started when I had the opportunity to decorate my middle school dances with balloons,” explains Logan. “And it made everybody so happy that I decided to share it with everybody else.”

She calls her venture- Pippy’s Poppin Balloons.

“My sister actually nicknamed me Pippy when we were younger,” she says. “And when I wanted to do balloons, I wanted it to sound very peppy. And it come up that Antionette is too long of a name so Pippy’s Poppin’ Balloons just flew off.”

Antionette’s twin sister, Natalie runs the marketing side of things.

“She’s definitely the brains behind the operation,” says Natalie Logan. “But any way that I can help her market, manage any of the finances or just offer creative advice.”

Antionette admits she’s burst her bubble a time or two learning the trade.

“I have popped a lot of balloons,” she admits while chuckling.

Last November, the now 16-year old traveled down to Orlando to become a CBA. That’s a Certified Balloon Artist.

“It’s an oral and practical exam that lasts four hours,” explains Antionette. “I am one of the youngest that has done this exam. The first three parts were online but the last part was in person. When I was in the room, I was there with 30 and 40 year olds. And I was told that I had scored the highest in the oral section of the exam.”

Antionette says a circus themed chandelier is her most creative themed endeavor so far.

“It’s over 16 feet long and 8 feet tall,” she says. “It took about 24 hours to put together.”

The twin teens are excited to build on their balloon business with the hopes of expanding into online sales.

“It is an incredibly gratifying experience to watch them just be so happy over something she created,” says Natalie Logan. “Well, there really is no way to be sad when you are looking at a balloon.”

Pippy’s Poppin Balloons is based out of Glenburn

For more information, log onto https://www.facebook.com/pippyspoppinballoons/

https://www.instagram.com/pippyspoppinballoons/?hl=en

