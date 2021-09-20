Free samples at Lavender farm in Thorndike after Common Ground Fair cancellation

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -A lavender farm in Thorndike was planning on traffic for the Common Ground Fair to bring in customers.

With the fair cancelled, they’re looking for other ways to get their lavender out into the world.

”Lavender is the ultimate best thing anybody ever grew. Don’t water me, don’t fertilize me. Deer don’t eat me, insects don’t like me. Leave me alone, and I will make flowers for you.”

Heidi and Pollyanna Sorensen moved to Thorndike three years ago and started growing lavender under the name Over the Hill Farm.

“It is just mom and I.” says Heidi. “We do all the work. We don’t have any hired help or anything. We’re both retired. That’s how we got our name. Mom’s a retired kindergarten teacher, and I taught high school early in my career and then I was a critical care nurse.”

“I love sitting here in the evening and picking lavender.” says Pollyanna. “It smells so heavenly. We sit and then we pick and then we sit.”

They have around 3000 lavender plants. They planted extra this year anticipating a lot of traffic going by on the way to the Common Ground Fair.

“Then here comes COVID again and close down the fair.” says Heidi. “We’d like people to come and see us and meet us anyway.”

They’re offering a free sample bundle of 30 stems as well as a station where you can make your own smudge stick.

“We’ll walk you through, show you how to cut lavender.” says Heidi. “You can get a sample bunch. Just come and enjoy it. Sit in the chairs.” She gestures to the sky-blue wooden chairs scattered around the lavender fields.

They also have lavender lotions and soaps as well as some pottery and quilts. They’re open every day except Monday from noon to five.

“We encourage people to pick some of each type of lavender so they can see the different colors and different aromas.”

They’re located at 463 Mount View Road in Thorndike. But if you get lost, just follow your nose to the lavender.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.