Dexter man sentenced for stealing money from home repair jobs

DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) - A Dexter man will have to pay back nearly $30,000 to people who payed him for home repairs that were never done.

34-year-old Stephen Lancaster was sentenced in Picataquis County on Monday.

Assistant District Attorney Chris Almy tells TV5 that in total Lancaster will have to repay a little more than $27,000 to 8 people.

The crimes took place between December of 2016 and October 2018.

Almy says that this isn’t the end for Lancaster, he is accused of similar crimes in Aroostook and Androscoggin Counties.

