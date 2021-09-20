Advertisement

COVID-19 patients have Maine hospitals nearing capacity

More Mainers are hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Monday than ever before.
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - More Mainers are hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Monday than ever before.

The Maine CDC is reporting 214 people hospitalized with coronavirus.

That tops the previous high of 207 patients.

Northern Light Health’s Dr. James Jarvis says their hospitals are nearing capacity.

He knows they aren’t alone.

“I discussed with some of my counterparts around the state today, and we’re all pretty much seeing the same thing that we are still at a very, very high level of of viral load out in our communities,” said Jarvis. “And so we’re not through the woods yet and we will continue to see rises in our hospitalizations and our unfortunately deaths due to that volume.”

Jarvis says that he and his colleagues also see the trend in cases continuing to rise for the next few weeks.

