Advertisement

Convicted sex offender from Bangor sentenced on child porn charges

Robert Goguen
Robert Goguen(WABI)
By Catherine Pegram
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Maine (WABI) - A convicted sex offender from Bangor caught with child pornography has been sentenced to 16 years in federal prison.

46-year-old Robert Goguen appeared in court in Portland Monday.

He pleaded guilty four years ago to having child porn and admitted that it violated his conditions of release.

In 2012, Goguen was sent to federal prison for nearly a year-and-a-half for failing to register as a sex offender when he moved to Maine. He was convicted of a sex crime in Connecticut in 1996.

Goguen is now on the Maine sex offender registry for life.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine COVID-19 statistics by county, updated September 18th, 2021
Maine CDC reports 585 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated September 19th, 2021
Maine CDC reports 2 additional COVID-19 related deaths
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
Instead they decided to donate it to the Belfast Soup Kitchen to feed people in need.
600lbs tuna donated to Belfast Soup Kitchen
Suspect of high-speed chase dies after crashing into telephone pole
Suspect of high-speed chase dies after crashing into telephone pole

Latest News

More Mainers are hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Monday than ever before.
COVID-19 patients have Maine hospitals nearing capacity
Arrival of cold weather means gardens need some TLC.
Advice for your garden as colder weather arrives
A Dexter man will have to pay back nearly $30,000 to people who payed him for home repairs that...
Dexter man sentenced for stealing money from home repair jobs
Twin 16 year old girls from Glenburn bursting with business thanks to balloons
Glenburn twin teens ballooning business