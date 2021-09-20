Convicted sex offender from Bangor sentenced on child porn charges

PORTLAND Maine (WABI) - A convicted sex offender from Bangor caught with child pornography has been sentenced to 16 years in federal prison.

46-year-old Robert Goguen appeared in court in Portland Monday.

He pleaded guilty four years ago to having child porn and admitted that it violated his conditions of release.

In 2012, Goguen was sent to federal prison for nearly a year-and-a-half for failing to register as a sex offender when he moved to Maine. He was convicted of a sex crime in Connecticut in 1996.

Goguen is now on the Maine sex offender registry for life.

