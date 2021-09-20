Advertisement

Caribou man arrested after high speed pursuit by State Troopers, Police

(Maine State Police)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) - Caribou local, Colter Cross, was arrested Friday morning after leading State Troopers on a pursuit from Houlton to Caribou, according to Maine State Police Troop F.

The 33-year-old was caught speeding in Houlton, and when followed, reached speeds of 100mph.

Several law enforcement members became involved in the pursuit, including a trooper who, alongside Washburn PD, set up a tire deflating device.

When Cross hit the spikes, two tires deflated. He stopped his car and tried to run into the woods. Trooper Kyle Rider tackled Cross to the ground.

Cross was on probation for drug trafficking. He was arrested for the following:

· Eluding an Officer (felony)

· Passing a Police Roadblock (felony)

· Operating After Licensed Revocation (felony)

· Violating Conditions of Release (felony)

· Driving to Endanger (misdemeanor)

· Criminal Speeding (misdemeanor)

· Refusing to Submit to Arrest/Detention (misdemeanor)

The incident remains under investigation. Drugs and drug paraphernalia were found on Cross and in the vehicle and more criminal charges are likely.

State police were assisted by Ashland, Washburn, and Caribou PD.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine COVID-19 statistics by county, updated September 18th, 2021
Maine CDC reports 585 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated September 19th, 2021
Maine CDC reports 2 additional COVID-19 related deaths
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
Instead they decided to donate it to the Belfast Soup Kitchen to feed people in need.
600lbs tuna donated to Belfast Soup Kitchen
Suspect of high-speed chase dies after crashing into telephone pole
Suspect of high-speed chase dies after crashing into telephone pole

Latest News

The Dodge Ram believed to be involved in the hit and run crash
Police looking for vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run
Sunny last few days of fall
Maine to get $1M toward cleanup of brownfields
Camden Film Festival
Camden Film Festival celebrates documentaries