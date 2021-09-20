Camden Film Festival celebrates documentaries

CAMDEN, Maine (AP) - The Camden Film Festival, which celebrates documentaries, is wrapping up this weekend on Maine’s Midcoast.

All told, nearly 70 films were presented online and in person at venues in Camden and Rockland.

Those included a new pop-up cinema housed inside a 12,000-square-foot boat barn located on the edge of the Atlantic designed with social distancing in mind.

The festival and its concurrent Artist Programs represented one of the largest gatherings of the documentary community since the start of the global pandemic’s impact last year.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.