Bangor’s Festival of Lights parade cancelled, again

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Festival of Lights parade in Bangor will not take place, again, this holiday season.

Concerns surrounding the coronavirus will cancel that portion of the event for the second straight year...

But the show must go on, at least a version of it.

In lieu of the parade, there will once again be a decorating competition.

Everyone is invited to take part.

From businesses and non profits to homeowners, even entire neighborhoods.

Voting will take place from December 4th to January 2nd.

Also, the city of Bangor plans to light it’s tree on December 4th to kick off the season and the competition.

More details below:

From December 4 through January 2, the public is invited to drive by participating homes and organizations and enjoy light displays from the safety of their own vehicles. Then, cast your vote for your favorites by visiting bangorrotary.org or visitbangormaine.com. There will be five categories to vote on, with the top vote recipient being honored with Best Overall. The competition categories are:

Outstanding Non-Profit display

Outstanding Residential display

Outstanding Commercial display

Outstanding Municipal display

Outstanding Neighborhood display

Best Overall/Fan Favorite (most overall votes)

Trophies will be awarded to all winners and a $500 cash prize to the light display voted Best Overall!

Maps with directions to participating locations will be provided on the websites listed above.

