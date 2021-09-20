Advertisement

Advice for your garden as colder weather arrives

Arrival of cold weather means gardens need some TLC.
Arrival of cold weather means gardens need some TLC.
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It may still be warm during the day - but our nights are starting to get much colder and that isn’t a trend that will be going away any time soon.

That means it’s time to give your garden a little attention.

We caught up with the experts out at Sprague’s Nursery in Bangor, who said that frost isn’t far off in this part of the state.

They advise picking anything that could be impacted by those cold night temperatures and taking steps to protect what you’ve grown.

“We’re telling people to cover with a remained fabric, you can use an old bed sheet just as long as it’s not plastic on nights where we think it’s going to frost that can extend your season beyond frost, as long as the foliage isn’t touched by the frost itself, they can continue to grow quite happily for an extended period of time,” said Melissa Higgins, who added that when dealing with perennials - when the foliage starts to yellow - it’s probably time to think about putting them to bed for the winter.

She suggests pumpkins or mums for anyone trying to keep some color in the garden through the fall.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine COVID-19 statistics by county, updated September 18th, 2021
Maine CDC reports 585 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated September 19th, 2021
Maine CDC reports 2 additional COVID-19 related deaths
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
Instead they decided to donate it to the Belfast Soup Kitchen to feed people in need.
600lbs tuna donated to Belfast Soup Kitchen
Suspect of high-speed chase dies after crashing into telephone pole
Suspect of high-speed chase dies after crashing into telephone pole

Latest News

More Mainers are hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Monday than ever before.
COVID-19 patients have Maine hospitals nearing capacity
A Dexter man will have to pay back nearly $30,000 to people who payed him for home repairs that...
Dexter man sentenced for stealing money from home repair jobs
Twin 16 year old girls from Glenburn bursting with business thanks to balloons
Glenburn twin teens ballooning business
Festival of Lights parade cancelled for 2021.
Bangor’s Festival of Lights parade cancelled, again