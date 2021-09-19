Advertisement

Suspect of high-speed chase dies after crashing into telephone pole

Deputy says suspect threw multiple baggies from car during chase through Phippsburg
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PHIPPSBURG, Maine (WMTW) - The suspect of a high-speed chase in Phippsburg is dead after crashing into a telephone pole Saturday night.

Just after 10 p.m., dispatchers at the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office got a 911 call from the area near Meadowbrook and Basin Roads. The dispatchers said they could hear voices and engines revving, but received no response from the caller.

When a Deputy arrived to investigate, an SUV parked in the area took off and refused to stop when the deputy turned emergency lights and sirens on to pull the car over.

As the chase reached speeds of over 60 mph, the deputy saw multiple baggies being thrown from the car as they approached Main Road.

Another deputy set up a spike mat near the intersection of Basin Road and Devil’s Highway.

At least one of the SUV’s tires deflated as it turned onto Stoneybrook Road.

The driver then headed northbound on Main Road, before the car crashed into a telephone pole near 610 Main Road.

The only person in the car was 27-year-old James Black of Phippsburg, who was extricated from the SUV and pronounced dead at the scene.

During their investigation, deputies say they found evidence of ‘illegal contraband’ in the baggies that Black had allegedly thrown out of the SUV during the chase.

The accident is now being reconstructed by Maine State Police.

