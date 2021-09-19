Sunny skies for the next few days

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A low pressure system that was once Tropical Storm Odette remains out to sea, but is traveling northeast. The storm will mainly bring coastal impacts to the state. A Small Craft Advisory is in effect today as well as a Rip Current Statement.

High pressure is settling in today and will stick around until Wednesday. Seasonable temperatures are expected this afternoon, but radiational cooling tonight will drop temperatures into the 40s, with some 30s possible farther north. A Frost Advisory has been issued for parts of Penobscot and Aroostook counties tonight. Sunny skies and seasonable temperatures will continue through Wednesday.

A low pressure system and associated cold front will move into the region later this week. The exact timing of the front is not clear, but it is expected to bring shower activity to the state between Wednesday night and Saturday morning.

SUNDAY: Sunny. Highs 62-72°. NNW wind 5-15 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear and cool. Lows 32-50°. Light northwest wind.

MONDAY: Sunny. Highs 65-72°. Light south wind.

TUESDAY: Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. South wind 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with possible showers. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. SSE wind 5-10 mph.

