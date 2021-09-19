Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 2 additional COVID-19 related deaths

Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated September 19th, 2021
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated September 19th, 2021(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC reported two additional coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday. Both are from Somerset County, bringing the death toll there to 40 since the pandemic began.

Case investigations are not conducted on the weekends. The next update on those numbers will come on Tuesday.

We do know that 204 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Maine. Seventy-seven are in critical care and 33 are on a ventilator.

According to the state’s dashboard, almost 65% of all Mainers have gotten their final dose of a vaccine. Nearly 2,200 more doses were administered Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine COVID-19 statistics by county, updated September 18th, 2021
Maine CDC reports 585 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
Crash in Glenburn sends three to hospital
3 hospitalized for non-life threatening injuries in Thursday Glenburn crash
Owner wanted to open her own spot.
Utopia offers Bangor diners something different
Police video from Moab, Utah, shows 22-year-old Gabby Petito argued with her boyfriend Brian...
Agents search in Wyoming for Gabby Petito, in Florida for boyfriend
Instead they decided to donate it to the Belfast Soup Kitchen to feed people in need.
600lbs tuna donated to Belfast Soup Kitchen

Latest News

Instead they decided to donate it to the Belfast Soup Kitchen to feed people in need.
600lbs tuna donated to Belfast Soup Kitchen
Students and members of the community have the opportunity this weekend to explore life beyond...
UMaine students host BioBlitz on campus to discover animal and plant life
Old Town Fire Rescue held a hiring event Saturday in the midst of a national labor shortage.
Old Town Fire Department looking for more firefighters
Congressman Jared Golden hosted a fellow congressman from Texas as part of the Congressional...
Jared Golden hosts Texas Congressman in exchange program