Maine CDC reports 2 additional COVID-19 related deaths

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC reported two additional coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday. Both are from Somerset County, bringing the death toll there to 40 since the pandemic began.

Case investigations are not conducted on the weekends. The next update on those numbers will come on Tuesday.

We do know that 204 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Maine. Seventy-seven are in critical care and 33 are on a ventilator.

According to the state’s dashboard, almost 65% of all Mainers have gotten their final dose of a vaccine. Nearly 2,200 more doses were administered Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.