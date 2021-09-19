Golf tournament in Hermon honors Allen Perley

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - Hermon Meadow played host to a special golf tournament this morning in honor of the late Allen Perley.

Perley was a baseball player and a 1984 graduate of Hampden Academy.

A motorcycle accident in his early 20′s left his right arm paralyzed, so Perley learned to play golf using only his left hand.

Part of the proceeds from today will go to benefit the Allen Perley “Exceptional Student-Athlete Scholarship” through Hampden Academy.

“Allen was one of those guys where when he came into your life, you didn’t realize hw important he would be to you. And he was. And it’s a testament to how many people have showed up today to this golf tournament. We had a hundred players sign up, like, no problem, said Phil Goldthwait, a participant from Mainely Eyes.

“It’s definitey fun having everyone here, and being able to say hi to all of his friends. He was a really selfless person. I don’t think that he would ever expect something to turn out like this. I think he knows that a lot of people loved him, and he loved a lot of people. So he would be speechless. He would be so thankful,” said Emily Perley, Allen’s daughter.

In honor of how Perley played golf using only his left hand, golfers at todays scramble were required to putt with one hand on both the 9th and 18th greens.

