Caught on camera: UPS driver nearly hits kids getting off school bus

MCCORDSVILLE, Ind. (WRTV) - An Indiana mother is urging all drivers to pay better attention on the road after a UPS driver allegedly passed a stopped school bus and nearly hit three of her kids. The driver has been charged in the incident.

Kelley Beal, a mother of four, experienced one of a parent’s worst nightmares Sept. 9 when three of her children were almost hit by a UPS truck as they got off the school bus in McCordsville, Indiana.

The mother says she saw the driver of the UPS truck coming quickly behind the bus, which had its stop arm out. She panicked as the driver allegedly illegally passed the bus, coming within inches of hitting three of her children, who were about to cross the street in front of the bus.

The incident was caught on home security video and the video system on board the school bus.

“Fortunately, unfortunately, having this video, hearing myself scream to stop will be played in my head forever,” Beal said. “I saw what was going to happen, and I just did everything that I possibly could to stop it. I ran as fast as I could. I screamed as loud as I can.”

Thankfully, Beal says her oldest pulled his siblings back out of the way, and the UPS driver stopped just in time.

“I don’t think that he really ever heard me. I think what stopped him was just seeing the kids there on the bus,” she said.

Prosecutors charged William Bullock with passing a school bus when the arm signal is extended on Thursday morning, according to online records.

A probable cause affidavit says Bullock admitted to passing the bus but “thought [it] was pulled over to the right side of the roadway with its hazards on.” He told police “he felt sick from the incident.”

Beal says she’s thankful for the video of the incident and hopes anyone who sees it will pay better attention on the road.

“I don’t know how much closer you can get to a very serious tragedy. We don’t normally see something like this caught on video. So, use it, take it, open your eyes, pay attention. Nowhere that you’re going is worth any life, including your own,” she said.

Prior to the announcement of charges, UPS said it was investigating the incident and would take the appropriate action.

