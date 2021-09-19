Bangor Area Recovery Network hosts annual block party to support those in recovery

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - It’s not like anyone needs a reason to get together for food and live music, but the folks at the Bangor Area Recovery Center had possibly the best reason for it on Sunday.

“September’s National Recovery Month, and as part of that we wanted to take a day to just really celebrate our recovery and sort of you know remind folks that recovery is hard work, but it can also be a lot of fun. So we like to take great take breaks like this and just enjoy community,” said Darcy Cooke, a board member of BARN.

Its all part in keeping with the theme.

“The theme this year is recoveries for everyone, every person, every family, every community. So in doing events like this that’s really our goal is to try and invite anyone who wants to come and be a part of this to join us,” said Cooke.

BARN doesn’t put on an event like this alone, leaning on resources from all over the state to bring people together.

“We have a ton of great organizations here today, helping us celebrate recovery month. Today we have breaking the cycle we have main prisoner reentry network, we have that together place we have the main recovery Advocacy Project. And those are just a few we’ve got fresh start Sober Living groups recovered together, and many more,” said Joseph Hartel, a volunteer coordinator.

Ultimately, making Sundays celebration happen is much like recovery itself: a lot of hard work, with a heavy reliance on people helping people.

“That means the world to me put it that way, I love doing this. I love doing service for me doing that one event like this is a living example for the others, be clean and sober be in recovery, and have fun,” said Thorin Walton, a volunteer.

But also hard work that can be profoundly rewarding.

”A sunny day, all these people from all over the state who are here for so many who have so many good reasons and especially after the way we’ve been cut off for the last few years and how that’s been hard on all of us but we noticed especially in the recovery community. To be able to meet in person and see people and see people getting hugs and high fives, it’s just yeah, it’s really moving,” said Clare Davitt, Bangor City Councilor.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.