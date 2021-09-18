Advertisement

UMaine students host BioBlitz on campus to discover animal and plant life

Students and members of the community have the opportunity this weekend to explore life beyond...
Students and members of the community have the opportunity this weekend to explore life beyond just the students that lives on campus.(WABI)
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Did you know many different species live on the UMaine campus?

Students and members of the community have the opportunity this weekend to explore life beyond just the students that lives on campus.

UMaine graduate students are hosting a BioBlitz this weekend at UMaine from 8:30 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Participants can survey any area on campus to search and record their data on the app I-Naturalist.

A BioBlitz, also known as a biological censuses, are citizen science events held world wide to record observed plants, animals, fungi and other organisms.

They say its a great way to educate others on biodiversity in their community.

”We’re hoping also to show people that there’s a lot of biodiversity and species in urban areas as well, not just in the wilderness or national parks. But even when you’re walking around campus you can find hundreds of species,” said Vendy Hazukova, a UMaine student.

If you want to participate tomorrow, meet them at their booth that is set up all day outside the Fogler Library.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases by the Maine CDC
Nearly a third of new coronavirus cases come from Penobscot County
Randal J. Hennessey is charged with murder in the death of Douglas Michaud, 31.
‘It’s a tragedy’: Biddeford man accused of killing landlord trying to evict him, court documents say
The Maine Attorney General is charging two Bangor teens with a hate crime after a vehicle was...
Two Bangor teen girls charged with hate crime
Maine boy, 4, accidentally fires gun left on dresser, deputies say
FILE - In this Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, file photo, a syringe containing a dose of the Pfizer...
Biden vaccine, testing requirement will apply to Maine public-sector workers, including teachers, state says

Latest News

Instead they decided to donate it to the Belfast Soup Kitchen to feed people in need.
600lbs tuna donated to Belfast Soup Kitchen
Old Town Fire Rescue held a hiring event Saturday in the midst of a national labor shortage.
Old Town Fire Department looking for more firefighters
Congressman Jared Golden hosted a fellow congressman from Texas as part of the Congressional...
Jared Golden hosts Texas Congressman in exchange program
For more information, you can visit Sugar Mags Central on Facebook.
Sugar Mags Central cuts ribbon on new building in Ellsworth