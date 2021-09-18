UMaine students host BioBlitz on campus to discover animal and plant life

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Did you know many different species live on the UMaine campus?

Students and members of the community have the opportunity this weekend to explore life beyond just the students that lives on campus.

UMaine graduate students are hosting a BioBlitz this weekend at UMaine from 8:30 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Participants can survey any area on campus to search and record their data on the app I-Naturalist.

A BioBlitz, also known as a biological censuses, are citizen science events held world wide to record observed plants, animals, fungi and other organisms.

They say its a great way to educate others on biodiversity in their community.

”We’re hoping also to show people that there’s a lot of biodiversity and species in urban areas as well, not just in the wilderness or national parks. But even when you’re walking around campus you can find hundreds of species,” said Vendy Hazukova, a UMaine student.

If you want to participate tomorrow, meet them at their booth that is set up all day outside the Fogler Library.

