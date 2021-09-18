Sugar Mags Central cuts ribbon on new building in Ellsworth

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - A unique candy shop in Ellsworth held its ribbon cutting Saturday.

Sugar Mags Central used to be located on Main Street next to The Grand in Ellsworth, and has since moved into a larger space across the street.

They held their ribbon cutting today to celebrate their new building.

They offer vintage candy and sodas, a pinball arcade, and a new play area for children they’re calling the ‘Little City’.

In addition, they will also be offering birthday party space rentals in the future.

”It’s been wonderful,” said Sarah Bowden, Co-Owner of Sugar Mags Central. “We really have fallen in love with Ellsworth and Main Street and our community, and we just really felt a need to provide a safe place for our kids to play year round, in a big, clean space. So it’s been a big deal for our family to create a safe place for all the other families.”

For more information, you can visit Sugar Mags Central on Facebook.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.