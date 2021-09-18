Outdoor fitness center opens in Brewer

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Brewer residents have a fun new way to get fit in the great outdoors.

City officials and representatives of Machias Savings Bank held a grand opening and ribbon cutting today for their new outdoor gym.

The fitness center is located on the waterfront in Veteran’s Park.

If you’re unsure how to use the equipment, there are QR codes you scan for instructional videos.

Machias Savings Bank donated $25,000 to make the project possible.

Officials say it’s a great opportunity for residents to exercise in their community - for free.

”For everybody that has been looking for something to do, this is free,” Mayor Michele Daniels said. “This doesn’t cost you anything to come in. The local gyms have graciously offered us two trainers this weekend to be able to give free lessons on how to use the equipment, so you can come down, you can exercise, and you can enjoy yourself outside in the sun.”

Those trainers will be available from 8 a.m. to noon both Saturday and Sunday to help people learn how to safely use the new equipment.

