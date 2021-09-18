Advertisement

Old Town Fire Department looking for more firefighters

Old Town Fire Rescue held a hiring event Saturday in the midst of a national labor shortage.
Old Town Fire Rescue held a hiring event Saturday in the midst of a national labor shortage.(Owen Kingsley)
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - Old Town Fire Rescue held a hiring event Saturday in the midst of a national labor shortage.

Potential employees were able to check out the fire equipment, tour the department and speak with current employees.

On site interviews were conducted as well.

A hiring event, similar to this was hosted earlier this year in May where two new employees were hired.

The department says the shortage of public safety works has been an issue that has only gotten worse during the pandemic.

”The nature of business over the next few years will continue to increase and it’s a difficult job. these things have made it more difficult. and when you have a shortage of staffing, it puts a greater demand on the good folks and you already have in some cases drags on,” said Deputy Chief Chris Baker.

If you’re interested in working for Old Town Public Safety, you can apply in person or online.

