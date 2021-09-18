Advertisement

Naturalization Ceremony for 11 new U.S. Citizens held in Acadia National Park Friday

By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 8:52 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - The US Citizenship and Immigration Services is welcoming 21,000 new citizens at 335 ceremonies across the country this week.

One of those Naturalization Ceremonies took place in Acadia National Park where 11 people took the oath to accept America as their new home.

Chief Photographer Mark Rediker shares their story.

