Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 585 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Maine COVID-19 statistics by county, updated September 18th, 2021
Maine COVID-19 statistics by county, updated September 18th, 2021(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC reported 585 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Saturday. Once again, Penobscot County is reporting a triple-digit jump with 187 new cases.

One more Mainer has died. It’s the 127th coronavirus-related death reported in Penobscot County since the pandemic began.

Kennebec County is reporting 54 more cases. Hancock has 30 and Somerset has 23. Oxford is the only county showing no change.

COVID-19 statistics in Maine, updated September 18th, 2021
COVID-19 statistics in Maine, updated September 18th, 2021(WABI)

Nearly 3,100 new doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Maine. That’s the largest single-day vaccination number in in three weeks.

Every Maine county remains part of the U.S. CDC’s face covering recommendation for indoor public settings.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases by the Maine CDC
Nearly a third of new coronavirus cases come from Penobscot County
Randal J. Hennessey is charged with murder in the death of Douglas Michaud, 31.
‘It’s a tragedy’: Biddeford man accused of killing landlord trying to evict him, court documents say
The Maine Attorney General is charging two Bangor teens with a hate crime after a vehicle was...
Two Bangor teen girls charged with hate crime
Lakeview Road was closed for an hour.
Crash in Glenburn sends three to hospital
FILE - In this Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, file photo, a syringe containing a dose of the Pfizer...
Biden vaccine, testing requirement will apply to Maine public-sector workers, including teachers, state says

Latest News

First Alert Weather
A few showers and possible today
A few showers and thunderstorms are possible today
The event showed a simple thank-you goes a long way.
Holden residents say “thank you” to local police with barbeque
New U.S. Citizens invited to Acadia National Park to celebrate Citizenship Day
Naturalization Ceremony for 11 new U.S. Citizens held in Acadia National Park Friday