Maine CDC reports 585 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC reported 585 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Saturday. Once again, Penobscot County is reporting a triple-digit jump with 187 new cases.

One more Mainer has died. It’s the 127th coronavirus-related death reported in Penobscot County since the pandemic began.

Kennebec County is reporting 54 more cases. Hancock has 30 and Somerset has 23. Oxford is the only county showing no change.

COVID-19 statistics in Maine, updated September 18th, 2021 (WABI)

Nearly 3,100 new doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Maine. That’s the largest single-day vaccination number in in three weeks.

Every Maine county remains part of the U.S. CDC’s face covering recommendation for indoor public settings.

