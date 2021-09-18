Jared Golden hosts Texas Congressman in exchange program

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Congressman Jared Golden hosted a fellow congressman from Texas as part of the Congressional Exchange Program.

Texas Representative Van Taylor visited with Congressman Golden Saturday morning at the Bates Mill Complex in Lewiston before making their way up to UMaine in Orono.

The Congressional Exchange Program allows a member of congress to spend a weekend at the home district of a member of the opposite party.

Taylor and Golden have been working together on the house’s 2022 fiscal year national defense authorization act as the nonpartisan “For Country Caucus.”

As veterans themselves, their focus with the caucus is for veterans families and military members to have a safer return home.

”It’s key to the future of the country and our ability to continue to lead and compete globally. It’s a national security issue and it’s something that brings us together across party lines,” said Representative Golden.

Golden will visit Texas’ 2nd Congressional District early next year.

