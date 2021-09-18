Holden residents say “thank you” to local police with barbeque

HOLDEN, Maine (WABI) - Holden residents held a celebration tonight in appreciation of all that local law enforcement does.

The event was organized by neighbors in Holden.

Members of Holden Police, Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office and State Police were all in attendance.

There was plenty of food, refreshments and desserts on-hand, as well as lawn games.

It all served as proof that sometimes a simple “thank you” goes a long way.

“It’s beyond wonderful,” Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley said. “I mean, in this day and age, where things have happened in the last couple of years to cause people to feel a little less friendly towards law enforcement, to have this kind of support in a town like Holden, it’s just unbelievable.”

“Holden is just a wonderful town,” co-planner Paul Sevigny said. “And we are blessed with these professionals that are around us that care so much about what they do.”

Senator Susan Collins also appeared at tonight’s event.

Collins says she stopped by to thank the officers for their service.

