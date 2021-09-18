Healthy Acadia holds Open House for Inspire Center in Ellsworth

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Healthy Acadia’s Inspire Center held its open house Saturday in Ellsworth.

The Inspire Center, which stands for “In Support of People In Recovery”, aims to give those in recovery a safe place to gather with others in the community, while engaging in special programming and events.

This center is the first of its kind in Hancock County.

While being the 15th around the state.

”The Inspire Center is really a place for people who are in recovery or considering recovery to have a fun, safe, comfortable place to come and hang out with others in the recovery community, have a cup of coffee, and really just get to know one another and have a safe place,” said Healthy Acadia’s Beth Alteri.

“We have a commitment to have one in every county,” said Director of Opioid Response for Governor Janet Mill’s Office Gordon Smith. “It’s just again one more reflection of our recovery support. That people in support, recovery need a lot of support, they want to help each other, and it’s really a wonderful thing. And I’m so pleased that Healthy Acadia has stepped up, with some financial help from the state, to open our 15th recovery center.”

The center is looking for volunteers and recovery coaches.

For more information, you can visit their website.

